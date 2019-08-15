It Looks Like Gigi Hadid & ‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Might Legitimately Be A Thing

We’ve been hearing whispers about these two–but now it looks like the romance is really heating up. These Gigi Hadid and Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron relationship details have us hella intrigued. If you didn’t know (or care) Cameron was the cutie runner up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. When things didn’t work out with the guy Hannah choose (because he was a slimy ass cheater) she and Cameron went out on a few dates. However, Cameron was also spotted courting supermodel Gigi Hadid.

After several weeks of dates in NYC, including some steamy overnight sessions, we’ve got new deets on where Gigi and Cameron are headed.“[Hadid and Cameron] are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing more than that right now. Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, [but] they are still casually dating.”

Many of us were holding out for a reunion between Gigi and her singer ex-Zayn Malik–but apparently, it looks like that’s dead and buried for good. “Gigi and Zayn still talk,” a source told US Weekly back in March 2019. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues and she knows they aren’t compatible. She’s still very single.”

The Entertainment Tonight source explained, “Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show.” The drama surrounding all of that is probably why they are able to connect. Plus–if we’re being honest, they’re cute AF.

Though Cameron and Gigi are taking things slow–it looks like there might be something there. The Entertainment Tonight insider explained, “There is a connection there for sure. Gigi was smiling more last night than she has in a while. She looks really happy and calm with Tyler around. It’s like she is herself around him.”

Perhaps Mr. Cameron will get chose during cuffing season.