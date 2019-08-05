Here’s An Update On Gigi Hadid’s Love Life, In Case You Were Curious

This supermodel had a hot date night! Page Six and Us Weekly got some details on Gigi Hadid’s date with The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron. Both outlets reported that after their fun date at Brooklyn’s Soho house, the pair spent the rest of the evening at Hadid’s NYC pad. But fun fact—they apparently left the Soho house separately. It appears their attempts at having a private life were futile. Sorry guys! But we’re guessing fans are super excited to learn things are seemingly going well for the pair.

Us Weekly reported that the duo both left Soho House separately around 10pm. An SUV reportedly picked Hadid up at the front of the members-only club and swung around back to pick Cameron up from the rear entrance. Sneaky! Page Six also got a similar report from its source. “She came out of the main entrance by Almondine bakery,” the eyewitness explained. “He walked around to alley on the left by Smile to Go. Her car picked him up there. They then went into the garage at her apartment.” That source same source also said that the pair was hanging out until at least 2am. First of all—slightly creepy that you the source knows that. But second of all—what a fun night for the lovebirds!

Us Weekly shared details on what the couple looked like leaving their Brooklyn date. Hadid apparently looked “very happy” while she left, and Cameron was “smiling.” Well…that’s great news. Basically what we all hope for with any date, right?