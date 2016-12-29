Behold Gigi and Bella Hadid Rapping Nicki Minaj in Lingerie

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show didn’t just feature a lot of scantily-clad ladies prancing around in their skivvies, though there was definitely a lot of that. It also featured a scantily-clad Gigi and Bella Hadid rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” while prancing around in their skivvies—and we have video.

The footage, BTW, was posted by Minaj herself, so—apparently the notorious diva approves. Shot backstage at the VS fashion show this year, the Hadid sisters sit on a pink couch with a pink wall behind them, wearing pink robes and lacy pink bras.

At the start of the short “film,” Bella asks, “Are you ready for this, Gigi?” chilling with Balmain creative director Oliver Rousteing.

“I know the whole rap!” Gigi yells, still off-camera.

“So do I, you’re not coming in,” Bella replies. But then Gigi pouts and the duo rap their little hearts out, because—obviously.

Though it’s safe to say the model sisters won’t be getting recording contracts any time soon, Bella and Gigi indeed hold their own rapping Minaj’s hit. Watch the whole thing below, and then feel free to strip down, don a slinky robe, and start practicing for your own moment in the sun, if the mood strikes you.