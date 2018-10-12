10 Drugstore Beauty Products Gigi and Bella Hadid Still Swear By

Gigi and Bella Hadid might be supermodels, but they’re not above a drugstore buy. Before they became fashion It-girls, the Hadid sisters were regular teenagers living in California, going to high school and, yes, shopping at the drugstore. Though they’ve become ambassadors for high-end brands, such as Dior, the Hadid sisters still swear by a some tried-and-true drugstore products from their non-famous days.

To find out which affordable and under-$10 products the Hadids recommend, we’ve collected each and every drugstore product they’ve waxed poetic about (with the exception of the ones they’ve spon-conned for). Find out the drugstore beauty products the Hadid sisters still swear by after all this time ahead.