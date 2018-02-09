Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Curvy Cousin Just Made Her Modeling Debut, and WHOA

Pause everything you’re doing immediately because we need to talk about the fact that Gigi and Bella Hadid have some family competition for most in-demand model. Sure, the Hadid sisters have been solidly dominating the modeling game for a while now, but that may soon change once the entire world gets acquainted with their cousin, Joann van den Hervik.
The 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid’s brother Leo, has been quietly on the rise for some time now as a model, but she’s poised to take the world by storm, thanks to her new lingerie campaign with UK retailer Debenham’s. Previews for the campaign made their way onto Debenham’s Instagram as well as van den Hervik’s, and let’s be honest: they’re damn gorgeous. What’s even better is that van den Hervik captioned one of the shots from the campaign with an amazing message about body positivity and why she’s so excited about this campaign—even more of a reason to fall in love with her.
What I love most about this picture, is that you can actually see a fatroll on the side. If you showed me this picture 1 year ago, I probably would’ve cried only about the idea of posting it. You see, this picture shows a real body. MY real body. When people lay in this position, they may have some rolls. So? Does it make us less beautiful? Does it ruin the picture? No. So why let it ruin your life? With my body and my photos I want to show you guys that it doesn’t matter what kind of body you have. EVERY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. And everybody can wear whatever they want. Wear that tight dress, even if you have fatrolls in it. My insecurities always stopped me from wearing things I like, so please, maybe after seeing this picture, or some pictures of @iskra @sonnyturner___ @theashleygraham @barbienox , embrace your curves and don’t let your insecurities stop YOU from wearing whatever you want. You deserve to love yourself. Every ❗️Part ❗️ Of ❗️You ❗️Is❗️ Beautiful, even the ones you’re insecure about. Tell yourself you love yourself every day. Focus on the things that make you happy, make you special. The things that make you insecure? Try to look at them in a different way. For example what I’m doing in this post with my fatrolls. Ask yourself, why do I think my hips are ugly? Why don’t I like my belly? Why do I want to have thin legs? Because society and the media tells you? Don’t give them a chance to make feel negative or insecure! The most powerful weapon you have, is your mind, so try to have a positive mindset a little more every day. It’ll work wonders. 🙌🏼❤️ #LoveYourCurves #BeautyBeyondSize
“What I love most about this picture, is that you can actually see a fatroll on the side,” van den Hervik wrote. “If you showed me this picture 1 year ago, I probably would’ve cried only about the idea of posting it. You see, this picture shows a real body. MY real body. When people lay in this position, they may have some rolls. So? Does it make us less beautiful? Does it ruin the picture? No.”
When I post pictures in lingerie or showing my body, whether it's in a flattering way or not, I always get the same reaction: "I would never dare to post something like that". And I understand them completely. We live in a world where it's normal to hide your body, to be ashamed of yourself, to stay inside when you have an acne break out. We live in a world where it's encouraged to be thin and people will call you fat as if it's an insult rather than an observation. I won't stand for that. First of all, to all the boys and girls out there, you don't have to be ashamed of yourself. There's only one YOU. You're unique and your imperfections make you special. I know it's hard to see sometimes, but don't let your worth be determined by your stretchmarks or the marks on your face. Everyone has flaws and those flaws, as perfectly normal as they are, make us who we are. Your body is a temple, why hide it? Be proud of it. Show it to the world!! Adressing your insecurities rather than hiding them makes you learn to love yourself so much more. Wear that croptop eventhough you have fatrolls, wear those shorts eventhough you have bigger legs than the girls on magazine covers, wear that cute bralette eventhough you have saggy boobs (Like I'm doing in this picture right here 🙋🏻). You're not alone, you're not weird, you're not ugly. It's totally normal and it's FREAKIN BEAUTIFUL. It's okay to have insecurities, it's okay to not be okay sometimes, it's okay to not be confident all the time, but don't let it ruin your life or stop you from doing the things you love. I stand for body positivity, I stand for imperfections, I stand for love your curves. What do you stand for? ✨💛✨💛 #LoveYourCurves #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive #EveryBodyIsBeautiful
She then goes on to write and namedrop other models who are plus-size and inspirational AF, including everyone’s fave, Ashley Graham. “With my body and my photos I want to show you guys that it doesn’t matter what kind of body you have. EVERY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. And everybody can wear whatever they want. Wear that tight dress, even if you have fatrolls in it. My insecurities always stopped me from wearing things I like, so please, maybe after seeing this picture, or some pictures of @iskra @sonnyturner___@theashleygraham @barbienox, embrace your curves and don’t let your insecurities stop YOU from wearing whatever you want,” van den Hervik writes.
The campaign itself is undoubtedly gorgeous and the unretouched photos currently posted courtesy of POPSUGAR only seem to confirm that van den Hervik is ready to ascend to international greatness, but what’s most exciting is the fact that van den Hervik is using her platform for body-positivity and celebrating the skin she’s in. If that’s not the behavior of an icon in the making, I don’t know what is.