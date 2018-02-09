Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Curvy Cousin Just Made Her Modeling Debut, and WHOA

Pause everything you’re doing immediately because we need to talk about the fact that Gigi and Bella Hadid have some family competition for most in-demand model. Sure, the Hadid sisters have been solidly dominating the modeling game for a while now, but that may soon change once the entire world gets acquainted with their cousin, Joann van den Hervik.

The 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid’s brother Leo, has been quietly on the rise for some time now as a model, but she’s poised to take the world by storm, thanks to her new lingerie campaign with UK retailer Debenham’s. Previews for the campaign made their way onto Debenham’s Instagram as well as van den Hervik’s, and let’s be honest: they’re damn gorgeous. What’s even better is that van den Hervik captioned one of the shots from the campaign with an amazing message about body positivity and why she’s so excited about this campaign—even more of a reason to fall in love with her.

“What I love most about this picture, is that you can actually see a fatroll on the side,” van den Hervik wrote. “If you showed me this picture 1 year ago, I probably would’ve cried only about the idea of posting it. You see, this picture shows a real body. MY real body. When people lay in this position, they may have some rolls. So? Does it make us less beautiful? Does it ruin the picture? No.”

She then goes on to write and namedrop other models who are plus-size and inspirational AF, including everyone’s fave, Ashley Graham. “With my body and my photos I want to show you guys that it doesn’t matter what kind of body you have. EVERY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. And everybody can wear whatever they want. Wear that tight dress, even if you have fatrolls in it. My insecurities always stopped me from wearing things I like, so please, maybe after seeing this picture, or some pictures of @iskra @sonnyturner___@theashleygraham @barbienox, embrace your curves and don’t let your insecurities stop YOU from wearing whatever you want,” van den Hervik writes.

The campaign itself is undoubtedly gorgeous and the unretouched photos currently posted courtesy of POPSUGAR only seem to confirm that van den Hervik is ready to ascend to international greatness, but what’s most exciting is the fact that van den Hervik is using her platform for body-positivity and celebrating the skin she’s in. If that’s not the behavior of an icon in the making, I don’t know what is.