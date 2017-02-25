StyleCaster
25 Times Gigi and Bella Were #SisterGoals

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Getty

Having a sister is one of the greatest things in the world. Especially when said sister is about the same age, height, size, shoe size, etc., if you catch my drift. Double the wardrobe, double the fun!

Perhaps that’s why everyone, or at least the fashion world, is so enamored with Gigi and Bella Hadid: they’re pretty, they’re supposedly sweet, they have an awesome mother named Yolanda, and they seem to really love each other. It’s a nice distraction from the world in which we live.

With that said, we thought we’d take a little stroll down Memory Lane to revisit Gigi and Bella’s cutest moments together that will no doubt make you say,”D’awwwwww!”

VENICE, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on February 8, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Wenn
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Wenn
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

