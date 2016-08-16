Bella and Gigi Hadid Are Now Selling Their Own Tour Merch for Some Reason

We like a good joke as much as the next person, but we’re not sure whether to laugh or cry at the latest “tour merch” to hit the already saturated sector. Please welcome to the stage Bella and Gigi Hadid, who just released a $50 tee and $65 sweatshirt in bubble gum pink, featuring their faces reimagined as Barbie heads and the Barbie logo reimagined as “Belgie.” Oh, OK.

The tops are available through Urban Sophistication, which also has such offerings on hand as tees emblazoned with “RIP @justinbieber USER NOT FOUND” and “Diet Cocaine” (in the Diet Coke font, of course). Gigi herself Snapchatted a selfie modeling the sweatshirt yesterday, writing “What u know about Belgie Tour merch” across the pic. Well, we think it was Gigi—she was putting the panda-with-a-flower-crown filter to good use, so we can’t be sure. No word about any of this on either of the sisters’ Instagrams, though Gigi has been repping her new collection for Tommy Hilfiger hard on that platform of late.

Call us old-fashioned, but we miss the days when concert tees were bought at … concerts. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Lil Yachty, Zayn, and many, many others have gotten on the weird luxury merch train this summer, and though such tees, hats, and related items used to be available only in the venue during the live show, pop-up shops (including RiRi’s ultra-fancy NSFW partnership with Colette) have been high-profile shopping events of late.

Urban Sophistication also offers send-ups of tour merch, like a “Keeping Up with Pablo” tee molded after West’s actual goods and a “Purpose World Tour 2016” shirt fashioned after the “Champion” sportswear logo, but the “Belgie” shirts seem to be an actual partnership with, uh, Belgie themselves, according to Harper’s Bazaar. We will say that referring to Bella and Gigi as just straight-up “Belgie” is way easier, so—silver linings, always.