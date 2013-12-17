Gifts We Love: For the Fragrance Nut In Your Life, Give Greg Lauren’s Scent

Greg Lauren has big shoes to fill considering the he is the nephew of the famed Ralph Lauren. Luckily, his unique take on fashion has earned him plenty of fans. His latest move? His first fragrance. He collaborated with Barneys New York’s Designer Fragrance Collection, and the result we do have to say, is pretty darn cool.

Lauren worked in conjunction with master perfumer Ralf Schwieger to create a scent that combines marine notes with those of vanilla and tonka bean.

As for the bottle Lauren shared: “Once we had the scent, I knew exactly what the bottle needed to be. I wanted it to feel like someone had wandered into my art studio and discovered a secret bottle, hidden among jars of paint and cans of brushes.”

This scent is for both men and women, so you really can’t go wrong buying it for pretty much anyone in your life.

Greg Lauren For Barneys New York, $195, barneys.com.