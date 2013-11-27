Gifts We Love: CB2’s Novogratz Holiday Collection May Be the Coolest Holiday Decorations Ever

It is no secret that we are huge fans of interior designers Cortney and Robert Novogratz, who have an uncanny knack for making things look cool that wouldn’t otherwise be.

The couple began collaborating with CB2 last year, and have just released their latest holiday themed collection for the decor brand. To put it simply, we are obsessed. Why have a boring old santa in your yard when you can have a disco ball inspired gnome? Some of our other favorites in the collection include an acrylic wine rack, a hanging ram, and a modern plaid rug that we can imagine sitting on while opening presents Christmas morning.

Back to the gnome, this would make just about the perfect gift for any holiday decorating nut (us included, in case you are looking for any ideas).

CB2 Bling Bling the Gnome, $129, cb2.com.