Gifts We Love: The Best Socks In the World

One of our favorite holiday gifts to give the guys on our list is designer socks (because really, can you ever have too many socks?). Which is why we fell in love with this holiday offering from VK Nagrani—The Dirty Dozen. VK Nagrani, whose socks have been called “the best dress socks in the world” by Esquire is offering 12 pairs of luxury socks housed in a compact gym bag this holiday shopping season. The best part? The designer hand-picks and curates each assortment, with options including adventurous, bold, and conservative. Because you can tell a lot about a guy by what socks he is wearing.

VK Nagrani The Dirty Dozezn, $235, VKNagrani.com.