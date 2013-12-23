Gifts We Love: The Ultimate Luxury, Bespoke Stationery

Sometimes the best gifts are the most personal, which is why we have been obsessed for some time with Iomoi’s bespoke stationery. The flat cards that come complete with signature envelopes scream discreet luxury, and we are fairly certain whoever receives these will be thrilled to bring back the art of the handwritten note.

Don’t have time to get these custom created in time to gift them on Christmas? Write a handwritten note to the lucky receiver that they are on their way.

Iomoi Lucky Ling The Elephant Stationery, $78, iomoi.com.