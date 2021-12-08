6 Foolproof Gifts Guaranteed to Arrive by Christmas—Air Fryer and Streaming Stick Included

Scroll To See More Images

Ordering gifts during the holiday season is a gamble. Your package either shows up in the nick of time or far later than you could’ve ever imagined. An Xbox for Valentine’s Day, anyone? But you don’t have to just hit the buy button and cross your fingers in hopes of a punctual delivery, because HSN has pages upon pages of amazing gifts that are guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.

We browsed HSN’s 80 (!!) pages of holiday gift ideas to handpick the ones everyone on your list will treasure. Our top selects span across beauty, kitchen, home, and tech, so you shouldn’t have a hard time finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Plus, some of these presents are even on sale, like the all-powerful Roomba robot vacuum or the tangle-reducing wet brush that Jennifer Aniston loves. The possibilities are endless at HSN, a site you might not immediately turn to, but one that you absolutely should not sleep on. Fashion, crafts, and health and fitness are just a few of the other product categories you can scroll through on the site.

Below, explore six foolproof gift ideas that are guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas.

Clinique Plenty Of Pop Lipstick Set

Give them the gift of a bold lip with this festive lipstick set. It features special holiday packaging, plus five Clinique Pop Lip Colours + Primers.

Wet Brush 5-piece Holiday 2021 Set

Jennifer Aniston’s go-to hair brush is about to become theirs, too. The set comes with four detangling brushes and one speed dry brush that’ll speed up your beauty routine instantly. They won’t have to deal with knotty, damaged hair or a brush that hurts their scalp.

Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer

If they’ve been wanting to get on board with air fryers, but would never buy one for themselves, give them this $70 option from Dash. It won’t hog the entire kitchen counter thanks to its 2.6-quart capacity and more compact size.

Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer $69.99 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum

For the one who’s constantly vacuuming, the Roomba i3 will make their lives so much easier. All they have to do is charge it and let it roam free around the house.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Bundle

If they’re always flipping back and forth between their streaming platforms, help them out by giving them a Roku streaming stick. It’s even voice-activated so they can enjoy hands-free TV time.

Serta Plush Heated Throw Blanket

The person in your life who’s always freezing cold won’t be able to part ways with this heated blanket. It has sherpa on one side, five heat settings, and an automatic shut off timer.