10 Charitable Holiday Gifts That Literally Give Back

Now that the holidays are just right around the corner, many of us are already shopping for holiday gifts to delight everyone on our lists, but where we spend our money can actually make more of a difference than just impressing the giftee in question. 2020 has been an unprecedentedly challenging year courtesy of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, but the bright side is that this year there are more opportunities than ever before to shop for gifts that give back and support charities.

Whether you’re looking for eco-friendly gifts that both practice and support sustainability efforts through ethical manufacturing methods or novelty stocking stuffers with proceeds from sales funding specific charities like Planned Parenthood and ACLU, there are plenty of thoughtful giftable options to choose from this year that will make you feel extra good about spending your money on them and treating your friends and family to a gift that goes to a good cause (buyer’s remorse, begone). Scroll through below to check out the best gifts that give back this year.

Black Lives Matter Pins

50 percent of proceeds from sales of this BLM enamel pin 3-pack are donated to the Black Women’s Blueprint, an organization dedicated to spreading awareness about racial and gender injustice.

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack

Not only will this gift set keep your giftee protected (and others!) but 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

Forever 21 Striped Hooded Pajama Jumpsuit

Forever 21 recently launched their 2020 holiday give back initiative, with the goal of raising one million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. F21 will donate $1 from any purchase on select holiday items, including the cozy onesie above.

Blunt Moonrock Full Spectrum Renewal Face Oil

As a part of Blunt’s commitment to spreading awareness about the War on Drugs and systemic racial injustice, 10 percent of the brand’s profits are donated to the ACLU and bail out programs.

Ban.do Kindness Necklace

A portion of proceeds from sales of this chic nameplate-style necklace will go to the non-profit Girls Inc.

Avec Les Filles Star Print Faux Fur Coat

Through the Avec Les Filles foundation, the luxe brand will be donating a portion of every sale from their online shop to the organization Girls, Inc.

Nuria Skincare Winter Wonder Gift Set

For each purchase made, the brand donates a portion of sales to She’s The First, a non-profit women’s equality.

Consciously Unbiased Black Unisex Hoodie in Skin Tone

This nonprofit organization is committed to eliminating racial biases in the workforce and 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of all merchandise—including the gender-fluid hoodie above—go straight to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Piecework Puzzles Power Lunch 1,000 Piece Puzzle

For the rest of 2020, 10 percent of all Power Lunch puzzle profits will go directly to the National women’s Law Center.

Vivrelle

This designer accessory subscription service is offering 15 percent off gift cards right now, and are donating 10 percent of new membership fees to No Kid Hungry throughout the month of December.