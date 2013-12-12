Gifts We Love: The Ultimate Magnetic Knife Set

Any cooking enthusiast that you are looking for the perfect gift for this season will love this: the Berti magnetic knife set.

The knives are handmade by Italian artisans in the Tuscan countryside, boast Lucite handles, and are stored in magnetic wooden boxes that binds together to create a set. The best part? You don’t have to buy the entire set at the same time, and can keep adding to it over time.

Berti Magnetic Knife Set, From $182 Per Piece at Jung Lee, 212-257-5655.