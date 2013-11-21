Gifts We Love: Qooq is the Ultimate Recipe Guide

We’ve all had that moment in the kitchen—a fridge full of food and still not sure what to make for dinner. That is why we are so obsessed with the Qooq Touch Kitchen Tablet.

The device comes loaded with a calendar to plan meals, an intuitive shopping-list creator and, most importantly, more than 4,000 recipes. What makes this tablet so much more cooking friendly than just any old recipe app is that you can insert the amount of people that you are cooking for, and even pull up videos on how to make a certain cream sauce. Another reason this device is so cool? It was built to be spill proof, so you can get it messy while you are in the kitchen.

Happy cooking!

Qooq Touch Kitchen Tablet, $399, qooq.com.