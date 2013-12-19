Gifts We Love: The Perfect Hostess Gift This Season Is Naturally Clicquot

In doubt about what to bring as a hostess gift this holiday season? We have two words for you—Veuve Clicquot.

Sure there are plenty of Veuve Clicquot options (everything from the classic Yellow Label to special vintages) but we are particularly obsessed with Naturally Clicquot, the eco-friendly case offering for Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label. Designed by French interior designer, Cedric Ragot, it is composed of 100 percent biodegradable materials. So you can do good for the environment and gift fabulous champagne. And what is better than that?

Naturally Clicquot is available at select fine wine and spirits stores for around $50. For more information visit veuve-clicquot.com.