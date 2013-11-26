Gifts We Love: The Perfect Art Deco Clutches

For the woman who has every Birkin under the sun and then some (you know who you are), there aren’t many fashion items left to buy that she doesn’t already own, so you are probably going to have to go the one-of-a-kind route when holiday shopping for her this year. That where Sotheby’s New York’s Magnificent Jewels auction on December 11 comes in.

Enough diamond necklaces and earrings are up for auction in the sale that we imagine even Elizabeth Taylor would have been giddy with the offerings, but we fell for two clutches from a family collection once owned by an American heiress who lived in Europe in the 1930s to 1950s. One of the clutches (pictured left) includes 7.65 carats of diamonds and 1.85 carats of rubies. The other clutch (pictured right), by Cartier Paris, is decorated with rock crystal beads and rose cut diamonds (as any clutch should be).

In love yet? We don’t blame you.

From left to right: Platinum, ruby, and diamond evening bag, estimated to fetch between $20,000-$30,000. Gold, platinum, enamel, diamond, and pearl evening bag by Cartier, Paris, estimated to fetch between $15,000-$20,000. For more information visit sothebys.com.