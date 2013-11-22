Gifts We Love: For the Jet-Setting Mixologist Give the Tumi Ketel Mixology Set

Frequent travelers have likely faced not being able to find the perfect martini while on the road. Never again. Luggage maker TUMI has partnered with Ketel One Vodka on the TUMI Ketel Mixology Set, and it is easily the most luxurious transportable bar set we have ever laid our eyes on. Earl Grey coated canvas with black leather trim detail updates this piece, inspired by TUMI’s premium trunk silhouette. Inside the case, find all of the essentials to make the perfect drink including leather bottle holders, custom-sized to fit Ketel One, two premium martini glasses with removable supports that double as coasters, an ice bucket, tongs, and scoop, a zester metal bar spoon, vermouth spritzer, two olive picks, a beech wood cutting board, and a shaker with 1 oz. and 2 oz. jigger. Just don’t be surprised if everyone around you asks you to make them a strong one.

TUMI Mixology Case, $4,995, available at select TUMI stores worldwide, tumi.com