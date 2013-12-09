Gifts We Love: Make Grocery Shopping Easier With the Hiku

We’ve all been there done that—that is headed to the grocery store with a specific list in mind and come home without the one thing we really really needed. That can all change thanks to the Hiku. The device includes WiFi, a mic, and scanner and allows you to scan the barcodes of household and food products with a one-button push to build grocery lists. Another great feature? It’s got a magnetic back and a battery that will last for two months, so you can keep it stuck to the fridge at all times.

No more leaving the grocery without milk. It’s about time.

The Hiku costs $79. Head to hiku.us for more information.