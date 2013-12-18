Gifts We Love: Give the Pentax K-50 To the Budding Mario Testino In Your Life

Have a budding Mario Testino in your life that you are looking to splurge on? The gift to give this year is the Pentax K-50 SLR camera. Stats include 16.3MP APS-C Sensor, in-camera image stabilization, Full HD video capability, and so much more. Oh, and if you are yawning at those features, the camera also comes in a lot of cool colors. We will take the pink please.

Pentax K-50 Digital SLR Camera, $696.50, bhphotovideo.com.