Gifts We Love: Give the Gift of Unlimited Greek Yogurt

For the kitchen maestro in your life who would much rather make everything from scratch rather than buy it, you might want to consider gifting DASH’s Greek yogurt maker.

Just add milk and any store-bought plain yogurt and follow along with the included recipes. So say you want to make a berry mango Greek yogurt smoothie, or honey-nut maple Greek yogurt at the drop of the hat? It is easier than ever with this gadget.

DASH Greek Yogurt Maker, $49.95, hsn.com.