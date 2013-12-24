Gifts We Love: Give the Gift of an A-List Body

It seems like every A-lister on the planet has turned to Tracy Anderson for the perfect body at some point—everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Kim Kardashian. We all might want a body like Paltrow, but undoubtedly we don’t have her A-list budget to make it happen. Thanks to Anderson’s DVD workout method Metamophosis, that is no longer a deal breaker to getting the body of your dreams.

Metamorphosis comes with four discs that will help you transform your muscular structure (specifically designed for your specific body type), along with a cardio component, and a eating plan.

This is not only the perfect last minute Christmas gift, it is a great way to kick off the New Year right.

Tracy Anderson Metamorphosis, $59.99, available exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond.