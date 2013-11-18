Gifts We Love: The Dillon des Prés Co. Mercer May Be the Chicest iPad Case Ever

We’ve been huge fans of Parsons alum Simon Psaric’s made in New York collection of handbags and accessories Dillon des Prés Co. since it came to our attention this summer. With the holiday season all too quickly on the horizon, there is no better option for the tech lover who already owns every gadget under the sun and then some than the Dillon des Prés Co. Mercer case made exclusively for Moda Operandi. Crafted from tanned vegetable leather, and both chic enough that it looks like a clutch and practical enough to hold your iPad, we doubt you could find someone who wouldn’t love this as a gift. Seriously, we dare you to try and find someone.

Dillon des Prés Co. Mercer Leather iPad Case, $215, modaoperandi.com.