Gifts We Love: Custom Illustrated Dog Pillows Are the Way to a Pet Lovers Heart

So you want your dog Mason immortalized, but in the very chicest way? Over at Charles Fradin Home send in a photo of your pet and the company will create a hand-drawn illustration of your beloved, and then print it on a Belgian linen case. As far as we are concerned there is no better gift for pet lovers than this pillow. No surprise here, serious dog lover Oprah Winfrey is a huge fan. And if the “O” has endorsed these pillows, who are we to argue?

Charles Fradin Home custom dog pillows, $395, charlesfradinhome.com.