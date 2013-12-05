Gifts We Love: Convert Your iPad to a Foosball Table

This may be the coolest gift ever—now you can convert your iPad to a foosball table (see, your iPad is good for way more than checking your email and watching Scandal after all).

Here’s how it works: Your iPad docks to the table, while the app displays eight rows of foosballers controlled by the table’s eight dual axis rods. Buttons on both sides of the table dispense balls onto the iPad’s field while sliding markers allow traditional score keeping.

Now we know what we will be doing all day on Christmas.

The iPad To Foosball Table Converter, $99.95, hammacher.com.