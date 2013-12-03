Gifts We Love: This Bread of the Month Club is the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Cape Code based bakery Pain D’Avignon is renowned for its bread. Founded in 1992, the company’s mission from the outset was to create fantastic breads using Old World baking techniques. Over time, the bakery has become so renowned that it has become a tourist destination in its own rights, not to mention a supplier of breads to many restaurants, which is why we couldn’t be more excited that the bakery is offering a bread of the month club. That is right, sign-up, and you (or whoever you are gifting this to) will have amazing breads delivered right to their door.

The breads to expect? Everything from French bread boules, to chocolate and hazelnut bread, to Irish soda bread.

Pain D’Avignon’s Bread of the Month Club is $150 for three months, $275 for six months, and $500 for a year. All prices include FedEx 2 Day shipping charges. For more information visit paindavignon.com.