20 Gifts Our Editors Are Buying for Themselves This Year

Each holiday season brings with it a mixture of excitement and exhaustion. There are few greater joys in life than prioritizing others for a bit. But all that hustling to take full advantage of every available sale and bustling to cross off every name on your list can get draining—not to mention, tempting. When your life is spent perusing every delightful product on the market, you’re sure to find a few worth adding to your own wishlist. And really, is there any harm in buying a few gifts for yourself while shopping for others?

The truth is, treating yourself is basically always a good idea—especially during the holidays, when so much of your time is spent treating others. It’s a good thing to put yourself first every now and then. To snag that piece of furniture you’ve been eyeing. To finally purchase that scarf you’ve desperately needed since fall arrived. To buy yourself an exceptionally chic necklace right after buying your friend one.

Giving can be a genuinely rejuvenating practice, and there’s nothing wrong with channeling some of that energy into brightening your own life. Shopping for others can remind you of what you need—and it can bring your attention to some truly exceptional products you had no idea existed. Why not stock your own wishlist while crossing items off someone else’s? And why not cross some items off your own, too?

“I’ve been a fan of Clare V. bags for years. They’re so high-quality (and also so chic). The Flat Clutch is the perfect catch-all. It’s big enough to hold everything you own, all the while keeping your phone, wallet, and keys perfectly in place. I’ve been lusting over this double-stripe colorway in particular—it matches my entire wardrobe.” —Cierra Miller, STYLECASTER Designer

“I am all about these angel wing studs. There’s something very youthful about them, yet super elevated. I could work these into my everyday wardrobe or wear them for a simple hint of sparkle on a nice night out.” —Kim Duong, STYLECASTER Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

“I’ve had my eye on this gilded, vintage-inspired leaning mirror for over a year now, but it’s not exactly in my price range. As an avid thrifter and bonafide bargain hunter, I really can’t fathom dropping $400 on a piece of home décor. But framed as a gift, I might be able to justify it.” —Mia Maguire, STYLECASTER Shopping Editor

“As a friend to all animals and a feline owner, I’ve gotten every cat-themed card and calendar under the sun. I’d be touched if a loved one rescued an at-risk animal in my name, and my serotonin levels spike just looking at a walrus. (I’m so excited I might have to gift this one to myself.)” —Alana Peden, STYLECASTER Deputy Editor

“I’ve been on a minimalist jewelry kick for as long as I can remember, and I usually forego bracelets altogether. But this delicate Pandora Rose™ bangle has just enough sparkle to feel both understated and feminine. It’s the perfect complement to any holiday party ensemble, and you can bet I’ll be rocking it all over town.” —Justine Goodman, SHE Media Editor-in-Chief

“I’m not sure if these are 100 percent necessary when it comes to extending the shelf life of your skincare products, but I can’t resist how cute they look. Gimmick or not, I need one in my life—and preferably in a bubblegum pink hue.” —Mia Maguire, STYLECASTER Shopping Editor

“Diptyque’s Feu de Bois candle makes my apartment smell like a ski lodge in the best way possible. Simultaneously smoky and fresh, this lovely candle has become a staple in my home all fall and winter long.” —Jane Asher, STYLECASTER Social Media Editor

“We’ve been homeowners for a year and a half, yet our master bedroom still doesn’t have proper bedding. (Life is busy, OK?) Since my husband shares the bed with me, this technically counts as a gift for him, too. But I plan on treating myself to this luxe-looking organic cotton set the second the king size comes back in stock, so we can stop sleeping like college students with a naked duvet.” —Cristina Velocci, SHE Media Director of Editorial Operations

“I’m a sucker for heart-shaped jewelry, especially pieces that look luxe and polished, like these Pandora Rose™ hoops. I love that they’re playful and charming, but subtle enough to wear to the office without getting stares from higher-ups.” —Mia Maguire, STYLECASTER Shopping Editor

“This is the perfect solution to my hoarding problem (aside from, I don’t know, not hoarding). Not only is this a super cool dresser, it also has a ton of drawers that I can use to hold all my random desk supplies—and all the Sephora minis I keep collecting out of low self-control. (There are even little label frames on each drawer so I can at least be an organized hoarder!)” —Kim Duong, STYLECASTER Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

“I am space-obsessed and this ring would be the perfect addition to my celestial jewelry collection. My triple pierced ears are stacked with stars, moons, and zodiac signs. I particularly love that I could layer this stacking piece with my everyday rings.” —Cierra Miller, STYLECASTER Designer

“Nothing says cozy quite like a plush teddy coat. I love this tailored cut from Sam Edelman. The cognac shade is endlessly trendy, and the beige shade is exactly the winter ‘white’ I’ve been searching for.” —Jane Asher, STYLECASTER Social Media Editor

“Pardon my hubris, but my annual holiday party is the social event of the year. I love to serve a gluttonous spread, which would look perfect atop this modern but practical dining set.” —Alana Peden, STYLECASTER Deputy Editor

“I’ve been trying to make small swaps wherever I can to make my daily routines more eco-friendly. And I’ve had my eye on these reusable microfiber cleansing cloths since Eva Chen featured them in her Instagram Stories. You can use them in lieu of disposable face wipes or cotton rounds up to 200 times, then return them for Croon to upcycle in exchange for a discount on your next set.” —Cristina Velocci, SHE Media Director of Editorial Operations

“I’ve been searching for the perfect pair of jacket earrings, and I’ve finally found them in this set. I love the double stud on the Pandora Rose™ setting (my favorite setting—I’m a pink girl). And I’m sure they’ll go perfectly with the rest of my rose gold jewelry collection.” —Jane Asher, STYLECASTER Social Media Editor

“Stripes are my shopping kryptonite—I can’t resist anything with horizontal lines, even though I already have far too many of them in my closet. This slightly oversized knit looks so cozy and perfect for cold, lazy days when anything more than a pullover is unthinkable. And I just want it, OK?” —Cristina Velocci, SHE Media Director of Editorial Operations

“A new facial device that claims to contour and tone? I’m sold! I’m all about the next big thing when it comes to skincare. There is nothing I love more than finishing my day with a 10-step skincare routine—topped off by a firming facial device to lock it all in. (Plus, no one in my family understands why I need this, so I have no choice but to get it for myself.)” —Cierra Miller, STYLECASTER Designer

“I’ll sport this necklace when I want to look polished, but retain a little bit of my signature edge. (Which is every day.)” —Alana Peden, STYLECASTER Deputy Editor

“I once made the mistake of buying a ‘display easel’ when I really needed, like, a real easel I could paint canvases on. Never again. I returned it, but I’ve yet to buy a legit easel. (The dinky one was only $15, and I can’t get over the fact that I’d need to spend about seven times more to get a real easel.) Nevertheless, I need one. This one has high reviews, and it comes on WHEELS.” —Kim Duong, STYLECASTER Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

“Ever since I became a mom two years ago, I’ve pretty much stopped wearing jewelry—with the exception of watches (gotta keep that kid on schedule!) and rings (which aren’t at risk of getting tugged by tiny hands the same way earrings and necklaces are). I think my sartorial sacrifice warrants a serious upgrade for my hands, and this gorgeous Pandora Rose™ ring more than does the trick. I especially love how the three cubic zirconia stones can represent each member of our little family, so it’s equal parts sentimental and stylish.” —Cristina Velocci, SHE Media Director of Editorial Operations

This post is sponsored by Pandora.