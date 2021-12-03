10 Gifts Guaranteed to Please Your Pickiest Friend

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, picky friends—every group’s got one. It’s your pal that always has the last say on plans, edits the table’s appetizer order, and is incredibly particular about what she’s wearing/watching/whatever. It makes them who they are, yet it’s never more exasperating than when it’s present-picking time. Suddenly, you’re left staring at the entire internet and wondering what the heck would pass muster.

Enter Affirm, the buy-now, pay-over-time option that cracks open a whole different level of gift possibilities by giving you the flexibility to pay for what you or your covet at your own pace (no late fees, interest, or surprises). When you use Affirm at checkout, your purchase is divvied up into monthly or bi-weekly payments customized for your cash flow. You’ll see exactly what you’ll owe upfront, without any tricks, complex math, or surprises. See footer for details.

With your new secret shopping weapon in-hand, delighting your discerning dear friends is a definite yes. Start with any of these ridiculously good gifts, and let the merrymaking begin.

Theory Fold-Back Gloves

It’s basically been scientifically proven that no one can get mad at a gift that includes cashmere. These bracelet-rise gloves feel decadent, but the divided price tag actually feels budget-friendly. (With Affirm, get them for four interest-free payments of $24).

Warby Parker Gaines Glasses

Chances are your friend spends at least a good chunk of their working day staring at a screen. Give them the gift of stylish and healthy eyes via blue light-blocking lenses. (With Affirm, get them for four interest-free payments of $49).

Bryedo La Selection Florale

Buying fragrance for a picky friend is a fool’s errand. Buying a trio of scents they can experiment with and sample, indulging their Goldilocks syndrome? Brilliant. (With Affirm, get it for as low as $11/month).

Dyson Airwrap Complete

No one can say no to the lure of the most hyped hair tool out there. Treat a friend who’s really been there for you with a big-ticket item that, magically, feels like less of a splurge thanks to Affirm. (With Affirm get it for as low as $50/month).

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Fold Wallet

Beyond useful, a wallet is always a smart choice if you want to splurge (it’ll get used every. day.). Buying designer feels easier when you pay over time via Affirm, too. (With Affirm, get it for as low as $47/month).

David Yurman Sculpted Cable Mini Pinky Ring

Jewelry is one of the best gifts ever, but easy to be priced out of the equation. Add the entire category back in by rethinking how you shop. (With Affirm, get it for as low as $100/month).

Sorel Go Mail Run Multicolored Faux Fur Slipper

Even the friend who adheres to a strictly minimalist wardrobe diet will make an exception for a bright, fluffy, purely fun pair of slippers. (With Affirm, get them for as low as $14/month).

Theory Belted Coat in Double-Face Wool-Cashmere

The tweed jacket is a closet constant but can feel pricy as a present. Pick a classic shape in a neutral hue, and pay over a few months. (With Affirm, get it for four interest-free payments of $189).

David Yurman Renaissance Ring

For a friend that adheres to the idea of the more rings the merrier, you can’t go wrong with an iconic cable design and a smattering of gemstones. (With Affirm, get it for as low as $80/month).

Oribe Signature Moisture Masque

Buying something decadent a friend might not scoop up for themselves is what makes gift-giving so special. A high-end hair masque is a sublime experience they’ll be able to indulge in again and again. (With Affirm, get it for as low as $11/month).

