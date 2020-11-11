Solid Gift Ideas for People Who Stubbornly Swear They “Don’t Want Anything”

Scroll To See More Images

Whether it’s your dad who tells you he just wants quality time with the family for his holiday gift or your shopping-obsessed BFF who literally has everything, we all know someone who claims they don’t want anything for holidays year after year. While it would most certainly be fair to obey their wishes and show up empty-handed (or maybe with a sweet card and candy) to your holiday gathering, the fact of the matter is that most of us don’t feel comfortable without at least something tangible in tow to give to that stubborn giftee in question.

Every year, I bring either a bottle of nice wine or a pair of cozy socks to give my dad for Christmas, dodging the investigative guesswork it would take to figure out what he’s actually coveting, but this “tradition” of ours recently prompted me to do some further research to find out safe and thoughtful gift options for anyone who says there’s nothing on their wish list. Of course, many of the gift ideas I’ve rounded up below will work reasonably well for those giftees on your list whom you don’t know super well (i.e. your new S.O.’s mom, your boss, or a distant relative that you really only see once a year). Although, there is a sex toy on the list, so proceed with caution if you’re thinking of going the route.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Luxe Candles

A fancy scented candle from cult-favorite brands like Diptyque is basically a foolproof gift for just about anyone on your list.

Elevated Stemware

Sure, most people probably already have their basic wine glasses covered, but why not get them a chic set that will make them excited to drink wine?

Disney+ Membership

Disney+ is literally all of the rage right now, so why not gift your favorite Disney-obsessed person with one of the most coveted memberships of the year? The Disney+ Gift Subscription Card is just $70 bucks a pop, and you can gift a year’s worth of binge-worthy content.

Aesop the Chance Companion Gift Set

Aesop is one of those body care brands that scream luxury, but many people who would enjoy their products may not actually buy them for themselves, which makes one of these gift sets the perfect gift for just about anyone.

A Chic Weighted Blanket

A cozy, stress-reducing weighted blanket is the home decor upgrade you didn’t know you needed until you have one to cuddle with. I’ve given this very blanket as a gift numerous times and it’s never not been a major hit.

MasterClass Online Courses

From cooking lessons with Gordon Ramsey to film 101 with David Lynch, Masterclass’s impressive roster of online classes taught by industry pros gives the wishy-washy giftee of yours plenty of unique options.

We-Vibe Sync Sex Toy

I know, I know, a sex toy seems like an odd suggestion, but if this is for your bestie or a close pal, they’ll be stoked.

Amazon Prime Membership

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you already know how much the service’s ridiculously expansive product range is, and how the one to two-day shipping speeds are a major game-changer. Plus, Prime members get access to special deals and streaming services. You can give the gift of prime for three months at just $39 or the entire year for $119.

Winc Wine Club Gift Card

If they love wine, consider gifting them with a gift that’ll keep giving.