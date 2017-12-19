StyleCaster
Share

17 Genius Last-Minute Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Genius Last-Minute Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners

by
STYLECASTER | Stoner Gift Guide | Cannabis & Marijuana Gifts
17 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

Though we’re fast approaching a world in which anyone can just go online and buy a bag of weed, we’re not quite there yet. Products that contain THC—the psychoactive element of cannabis—can’t be purchased on the internet (legally) in most states, but there are hundreds of items out there formulated with CBD, which won’t get you high, but might help with chronic pain or anxiety. Plus, a bag of weed is rather unimaginative.

MORE: 13 Cannabis-Infused Recipes for the Ambitious Stoner Chef

Even if you don’t want to get high, elixirs and lotions and potions made with hemp oil are everywhere, and with research showing that cannabinoids may actually be potent anti-aging and anti-inflammatory agents, even your most stoic friend might benefit from a CBD- or hemp-based beauty product. When you’re done shopping, it’s always fun to wrap it all up with pot-leaf paper—and we found a particularly cute roll.

MORE: 15 Healthy Stoner Snacks That Get the Job Done

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for that friend who’s always rolling her own joints, the beauty-obsessed girlfriend who has a full arsenal of products, or the glam gal who can’t resist actual gold (hello, 24-karat gold rolling papers), search no more. None of these products are technically mood-altering, but they all have the ability to lift one’s mood.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Cannabis Candle
For the Fancy Friend Who Just Likes the Smell of Weed

Cannabis Candle, $50 at Malin+Goetz

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Turmeric and Lemon Drinking Botanical
For the Pal Who Can’t Stop Swigging Ashwagandha

Turmeric and Lemon Drinking Botanical, $14 at Monk

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Defined Therapeutic Soak
For the Bath-Obsessed (Who Already Has Five Kinds of Epsom Salt)

Defined Therapeutic Soak, $55 at Hemp Meds

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Calming Body Oil
For the Power Player Who Has No Off Switch

Calming Body Oil, $36 at Apothecanna

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | English Daisy Hemp Facial Cream
For the Beauty Bae Who’s Always Trying New Products

English Daisy Hemp Facial Cream, $16.95 at The Wonder Seed

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Pure CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews
For the Foodie Who’s Sick of Truffle Oil and Himalayan Sea Salt

Pure CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews, $30; at Lord Jones

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Hand Ashtray
To Warm Your Favorite Pothead’s Home

Hand Ashtray, $12 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Shine 24-Karat Gold Rolling Papers
For the Stoner Who Has Everything

Shine 24-Karat Gold Rolling Papers, $55 at Fancy

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | The Daily Hit CBD Oil
For the Wellness Fiend Always Searching for the Next Big Thing

The Daily Hit CBD Oil, $96 at Cap Beauty

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Match Pewter Box
For the Stoner Who Needs a Gentle Reminder to Seize the Day

Match Pewter Box, $120 at Barneys

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Amethyst Crystal Stone Pipe
For the Friend Who Surrounds Herself with Crystals

Amethyst Crystal Stone Pipe, $69 at Gold Soul

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Hemp Heavy-Duty Body Moisture Protector
For the Coworker Who Always Borrows Your Hand Lotion

Hemp Heavy-Duty Body Moisture Protector, $12 at the Body Shop

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Pure CBD Extract Pain Relief Spray
For the Friend with Chronic Pain

Pure CBD Extract Pain Relief Spray, $26 at CBD for Life

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | E-Shredder
For the Tech-Savvy Cousin Who Rolls Their Own Joints

E-Shredder, $200 at Aux Tools

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | 14-Karat Gold Marijuana Leaf Pendant
For the Loud and Proud Stoner

14-Karat Gold Marijuana Leaf Pendant, $126.65 at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Stonerware Baking Pan
For the Weed Brownie Baker

Stonerware Baking Pan, $12 at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Marijuana Premium Gift Wrap
To Wrap It All Up

Marijuana Premium Gift Wrap, $20 at Walmart

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Last-Minute Beauty Gifts to Order on Amazon Prime

13 Last-Minute Beauty Gifts to Order on Amazon Prime
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Cannabis Candle
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Turmeric and Lemon Drinking Botanical
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Defined Therapeutic Soak
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Calming Body Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | English Daisy Hemp Facial Cream
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Pure CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Hand Ashtray
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Shine 24-Karat Gold Rolling Papers
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | The Daily Hit CBD Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Match Pewter Box
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Amethyst Crystal Stone Pipe
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Hemp Heavy-Duty Body Moisture Protector
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Pure CBD Extract Pain Relief Spray
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | E-Shredder
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | 14-Karat Gold Marijuana Leaf Pendant
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Stonerware Baking Pan
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners | Marijuana Premium Gift Wrap
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share