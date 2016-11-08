19 Actually-Great Gifts for the New Mom in Your Life

There are a lot of conflicting opinions out there about the best gifts to give a new mom—your first instinct might be to get the most adorable onesie or pair baby booties you can find, and while no one’s arguing with how cute those can be, they’re mayyyybe not the most useful presents if she’s already gotten a few dozen of them from similarly minded family and friends.

You, of course, want to be a creative gift-giver, and find her something she really, really wants (whether or not she know it). On top of the gift of time—so she can shower, get out of the house, or just take a damn nap—there are a few things that will always be winners. One is food, which should be ready-to-eat (microwaveable is fine) and manageable with one hand—knife-and-fork meals at the table are going to be a rare luxury right now. Another is thoughtful items for her rather than her baby, who’s already getting spoiled with baby-shower and congratulations gifts.

Especially if the mom you’re buying for this year is a friend, get her something that acknowledges her needs beyond feeding/comforting/bathing a tiny, wailing human—we promise she’ll appreciate it. In the slideshow, shop 19 gifts to buy a new mother—for the holidays or just because.