The Gifts 8 Real Moms *Actually* Want to Get This Year

I’m not going to lie: my mom is by far the easiest person on my list to find a gift for every year. While I tend to fall back on the cliché dad gift (hmmm … what’s something golf-related he doesn’t have yet?) and buy my brother whatever books he sends me Amazon links to, I feel like I have a pretty good handle on what my mom will love. Tom Ford lipstick? Check. (Thank you, beauty closet 🙏.) Great new cookbook? Always. Fancy candle? Never fails. It’s a little formulaic, sure, but it beats going out on a limb and getting something that ends up in the back of a drawer somewhere.

In the interest of sharing the wealth and helping you shop for your mom or another mom you’re gifting this year, I asked STYLECASTER editors to ask theirs what they really want for the holidays. We queried family and friends—including a few new moms who—no surprise here—wanted sleep above all else—and compiled a list of the presents they’re hoping to receive (hint, hint!)

In the slideshow, shop 16 gifts picked out by 8 moms we know, some pretty foolproof (see: classic leather tote), others a tad … idiosyncratic (yes, that is a power saw you’re seeing).

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.