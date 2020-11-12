Non-Generic Gift Ideas for All of the Men on Your Holiday Shopping List

Scroll To See More Images

Whether it’s your dad, distant uncle who you haven’t seen in a decade, or a new S.O. you’ve only been seeing for a couple of months, I personally that regardless of the relationship you have with the giftee in question, that males are far trickier to shop for when it comes to finding the perfect (or even suitable one, at that) gift compared to females. Sure, you can opt for one of the guy-gifting gold standards like a pricey bottle of hard alcohol, a warm pair of socks, or the latest Apple accessory, but these options are a bit generic, and there’s a good chance someone else will have already gifted him with the same exact thing.

Of course, you don’t always want to get too particular either—trying to do the guesswork to figure out what type of video game he’s into at the moment or, god forbid, what size of slacks he’s currently wearing is also a bit of a gamble. Sure, most retailers offer generous return windows and discreet gift receipts these days, but the goal is to avoid that scenario in the first place, right? Obviously, gift cards and gifts you can send online are a safe bet but, come on, they’re boring and can often times read as unthoughtful—which is never the goal with gift-giving in my humble opinion. Fortunately, if you’re at a loss this year with what to get that certain male in your life—even if it’s your socially-awkward boss—we’ve rounded up a few solid options that will surely earn his seal of approval this holiday season.

Opove Deep Massage Gun

If he’s been coveting a Thera Gun massager this year, this is the perfect (top-rated) dupe that’s a fraction of the cost.

Allbirds Wool Loungers

Apparently, Allbirds are the coveted footwear brand of 2020. Everyone from my men’s lifestyle editor friend to my uncle have both invested in a pair of these cozy slip-on’s for themselves, so if the male on your list hasn’t gotten on board, help him out with this foolproof holiday gift.

MasterClass Online Courses

From cooking lessons with Gordon Ramsey to film 101 with David Lynch, Masterclass’s impressive roster of online classes taught by industry pros gives the wishy-washy giftee of yours plenty of unique options.

Fossil Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch

Forget the AppleWatch, this one by Fossil is fully functional with smart features but actually looks sleek.

Baseball Game

If the dude on your list has a thing for baseball, this inspired board game is a pretty cool novelty gift.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Soap

They may not buy it for themselves, but there are a lot of men out there that absolutely adore Aesop’s soaps (hey, men have a taste for luxury too).

Shave Well Anti-Fog Shower Mirror

Okay, I know this seems random, but a lot of men shave in the shower and it’s hard to see with a regular mirror. I’ve given this exact model to my stepdad, dad, grandfather, and ex-boyfriend and all of them have reported back that it’s been a game-changer for their morning routine.

Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket

I honestly love this blanket, and every guy that’s ever come over does too. Why not give the gift of coziness? It also doesn’t hurt that these are super handsome either.

Kitchellence 2-in-1 Knife Sharpner

Your dad will probably fall in love with this affordable kitchen gadget.

“Rick & Morty” x Wrangler Denim Jacket

Every guy I know is obsessed with cartoon show, and Wrangler’s collab with the hit series is actually really cool.