10 ‘Bridgerton’ Gifts That Are Worthy of Lady Whistledown

Bridgerton was a bright spot in 2020. The Duke of Hasting unexpectedly swept us away, along with Daphne, Eloise, Penelope and Lady Whistledown, of course. Those eight episodes went by way too fast. If you need a way to express your love of the show, check out some gifts for Bridgerton fans.

The show combined the best of Jane Austen and Gossip Girl, while introducing us to the very handsome Regé-Jean Page and a reimagined Regency Era England. There was just so much to love, from the elegant and competitive balls to the fake-turned-real love match. It was basically a balm for the soul while we’re unable to hit the dance floor and spend most of our time looking for the next big thing to watch on Netflix.

It’s unsurprising that Lady Whistledown and the gorgeous period costumes launched a cottage industry of Bridgerton gifts and even inspired some fashion trends. Daphne basically invented Bridgerton blue.

Whether you identify more as a Daphne or Penelope, there are gifts for everyone, including tea drinkers, aspiring Duchesses of Hastings and low-key writers. You can wear your love of Bridgerton on your chest, like Colin, or keep everything hidden, like the mysterious Lady Whistledown.

While you cross your fingers and wait for Netflix to greenlight the second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced show, though it would be unsurprising if they didn’t, check out the cute and unofficial merch below. It’ll hopefully tide you over until Daphne, Simon and your faves return on-screen.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Simon & Daphne Candle

If you can’t get enough of Simon and Daphne’s steamy romance, you need this deliciously scented candle. You can even order a campfire scent, which is apt for this Simon-themed candle.

Bridgerton Illustrated Pouch

Calling all Penelope and Eloise fans. This cute pouch features Penny in her signature yellow and Eloise, discussing the latest Lady Whistledown theory, no doubt. Just make sure to get one for your BFF, too.

The Ultimate Mug

Sip on tea, coffee or perhaps something a little stronger while you read your version of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers on a weekend. This classic Bridgerton mug will help you feel a little regal on unglamorous mornings.

Water Bottle Fit for a Royal

Show off your Simon Hastings obsession at the gym, at work or just at home with this white stainless steel water bottle. It has a leak-proof cap and it’s lightweight.

Daphne’s Necklace

Bridgerton made headlines for its amazing fashion, so it’s not surprising that you’d want to emulate the Duchess of Hastings. This delicate gold choker looks just like what Daphne wore in the series.

Duke of Hastings Cards

Brighten the day of a Bridgerton fan with these Simon Hastings cards. In this set, you get one thank you card, one Valentine’s Day card and one birthday card.

Bridgerton Clock

If you can’t get enough of Simon’s famous speech, revealing his love to Daphne, you should add this minimalist clock to your home. It is a great quote after all.

Lady Whistledown’s Personal Journal

Channel the most infamous writer in London—at least in the world of Bridgerton—with this notebook. Whether you’re trying to write the next Bridgerton or your to-do list, you’ll feel a little more official doing so in this hardcover journal.

Bridgerton Shirt

All of the Bridgertons are represented on this shirt. If Netflix ends up to make a season per Bridgerton sibling, this comfy t-shirt will be relevant for a long time.

The Original

If you loved the Netflix series, you’re definitely going to want to check out the books by Julia Quinn. There’s a total of eight in the series, and each one follows a Bridgerton sibling.