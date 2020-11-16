11 ‘Real Houswives’-Themed Gifts to Impress the Bravoholics in Your Life

With 10 cities and more than 100 housewives, the Real Housewives is by far Bravo’s most popular franchise. This, of course, explains why we’re always on the hunt for the best gifts for Bravo and Real Housewives fans come the holiday season.

The Real Housewives premiered in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Since then, Bravo has introduced nine other Real Housewives cities: The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Dallas, and Bravo’s newest iteration, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which premiered in November 2020. Though D.C. and Miami were cancelled in 2010 and 2013 respectively, the Real Housewives franchise—and its spinoffs, such as Vanderpump Rules—continues to be a juggernaut for Bravo. And as Bravoholics know, there’s no one who loves merch more than Real Housewives fans.

To make holiday shopping a bit easier, we rounded up the best gifts for Bravo and Real Housewives fans we could find, from a pill case with Ramona Singer screaming “Take a Xanax! Calm Down” to ornaments with all of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Braoholids in your life will definitely want these Bravo and Real Housewives gifts.

This Real Housewives-themed “What Do You Meme?” game is a must-have for any Bravo fan. The game includes 75 meme cards of fan-favorite housewives, such as Teresa Giudice, Bethenny Frankel, Vicki Gunvalson, Kenya Moore and Lisa Vanderpump, as well as 30 Real Housewives-themed caption cards.

Who said the perfect Real Housewives gift doesn’t exist? This pill case incorporates RHONY Ramona Singer’s iconic season 5 line: “Take a Xanax! Calm Down!” Ramona says the line when Aviva Drescher crashes the housewives’ vacation in St. Barts with her husband.

Up your coffee table game with these mugshots, which are printed with the mugshots of RHONYs Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer.

Wear your Bravo love loud and proud with this simple Bravoholic sweatshirt that also comes in gray.

Test your Real Housewives knowledge with this “Guess Who?” game. Instead of your usual “Guess Who?” cast of characters, this game has players guessing iconic housewives, such as Dorinda Medley, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

Social distance from Bravo haters in this face mask decorated with the faces of memorable RHONY moments like Bethenny Frankel yelling “Go to sleep!” and “Dorinda Medley screaming “I made it nice!”

No Bravoholic’s Christmas is complete without these RHOA ornaments of iconic Atlanta Housewives moments, such as Porsha Williams telling Kenya Moore “Bye, ashy!” and Sheree Whitfield’s fan-favorite line, “Who gon’ check me boo?”

Wear your Bravo love with comfort in this hoodie that incorporates Dorinda Medley’s “I’ll tell ya how I’m doin, not well bitch!” which she says to Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell at a dinner party.

Let’s face it. The Real Housewives are our lords and saviors. Light these candles for the holidays. These Real Housewives saint candles include the faces of housewives like Kyle Richards and iconic lines like, “You’re such a fucking liar, Camille.”

Though Vanderpump Rules isn’t a Real Housewives show, it is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This “Guess Who?” game is jam-packed with Vanderpump Rules characters such as Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder.

These Vanderpump Rules pencils are the perfect present for any Bravo-loving students in your life. Each pencil is engraved with an iconic line from the reality show, such as James Kennedy’s “It’s not about the pasta!”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.