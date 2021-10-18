12 Gifts For Your Boss That Don’t Cost Your Entire Paycheck

Scroll To See More Images

For a long time, I felt immense pressure when shopping for work-related gifts. In my personal life, I’m a massive fan of sending friends present—gift-giving is my love language, for goodness sake!—but the idea of giving my boss something they didn’t like (or worse, would potentially offend them) had me playing it safe with gift cards year after year.

But no more! I’ve pushed myself to discover the best gifts for bosses and now I’m here to share my findings with all of you. Whether you’re shopping for a ~cool boss~ that loves fashion, beauty and home decor, a ~busy boss~ who needs their coffee hot and their phone charged, or a ~stressed boss~ who just needs a night of self-care and a piping hot cup of tea, I guarantee the right gift is on this list.

Just remember, choose a gift that really resonates with who your boss is. If they hate to cook, don’t buy them a cookbook! If they’re smell-sensitive, skip the diffuser. All you need is to pinpoint one hobby or personality trait and you’ve got a gift that screams Thoughtful Employee of the Month.

Below, read on for our top 12 gifting picks—all but one of which are under $100. You know, in case you and your co-workers are considering a group gift!

Under Eye Patches

If you know your boss works hard, this is a majorly underrated and thoughtful gift. Radford Beauty’s 24K Gold Hydrogel Eye Masks are just $8 a pop, so buy seven and give your boss a ~week of relaxation~ (you can even get them in a cute little five-pack which comes with a clear zip pouch for storage). Plus, you can use code “STYLE20” for 20 percent off all Radford Beauty items (excludes third-party products).

A Candle

My recommendation? Don’t go with a super flashy jar or risk it not matching their vibe! OUAI’s new candle range is the epitome of chic minimalism, and North Bondi is a scent anyone can get behind.

Wireless Headphones

This is a great pick for a boss that works in office and still carries around wired headphones. Help ’em into the future! These ear buds are a steal at 50 percent off as we speak.

A Trinket Dish

If your boss has a messy desk, wears a ton of jewelry or just loves a good knick knack, a trinket dish is always a good gift. Bonus points if it’s something bougie, like Jonathan Adler!

A Tea Wheel

Skip the Starbucks gift card and gift your boss their caffeine in a far more fun alternative: tea sachets! This Tea Wheel of David’s Tea sachets is adorable—and only $35!

A Mug Warmer

Yes, you can get your boss a cute mug, but spice it up a bit and throw in this viral mug warmer. Guaranteed to keep their coffee hot even during that super-long, unnecessary meeting!

A Wireless Charger

Your boss is always on the phone, so help ’em recharge! This charging pad will give their phone a boost (if they ever put it down) and comes in four colors for just under $50.

A Skincare Set

Gifting skincare can be tricky, so go with a beloved brand and focus on a more general skin concern so as not to offend. This rosy Elemis trio is a perfect pick in adorable packaging.

A Coffee Table Book

…or a cookbook! This gift only works if you base your buy on what your boss actually likes. Think about their hobbies and find a book that correlates and they will appreciate your effort.

A Diffuser

Going in on a slightly larger gift with some co-workers? A diffuser is especially thoughtful, as your boss can choose their own scents to enjoy. Vitruvi make the most beautiful options, like this one for under $200.

A Silk Scarf

If he or she is ~not a regular boss, but a cool boss~ they might like a more fashion-forward gift! A silk scarf is a classic many can work into their wardrobe, and this Ganni pick is luxury for only $65 bucks.

A Gratitude Journal

In trying times, your boss will appreciate this little reminder to be grateful. Don’t get me wrong, a standard planner or notebook works, too, but a gratitude journal is especially sweet.

