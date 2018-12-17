StyleCaster
17 Gifts Your Boss Will Actually Like and Use, That Don’t Cost Your Entire Paycheck

by
Photo: Carol Yepes/Getty Images.

Holiday shopping for friends and family is both difficult and exhausting, albeit rewarding in the end. But throwing your coworkers into the mix can make things especially tricky—especially when you’re shopping for your boss.

Unless you can think of a really good reason to splurge on your boss (like, if you make a million dollars a year, or your boss is also your mom), then by all means—go for it. But for most of us, it’d be inappropriate to spend boatloads of money on our bosses. Yet, as with any gift, we want them to actually like the things we buy them. Otherwise, the whole thing feels like a waste of time and money, and we end up with a whole new kind of anxiety we didn’t even know existed.

Below, shop 17 thoughtfully selected gifts your boss will actually enjoy. The best part? They’re all under $100, so they won’t break the bank.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Hidrate Spark 2.0

Photo: Amazon.

Hidrate Spark 2.0, $45 at Hidrate Spark

For the boss who needs a reminder to stay hydrated.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Fujifilm Instax Mini

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Fujifilm Instax Mini, $59 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves to capture moments.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Perfect Selfie Ring Light + Lens

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Perfect Selfie Ring Light + Lens, $15 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves taking selfies.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Crosley Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player

Photo: Pinterest.

Crosley Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves old music.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Fiercely Female 12-Month Wall Calendar

Photo: Pinterest.

Fiercely Female 12-Month Wall Calendar, $16.99 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who celebrates feminism.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | One Question a Day: A Five-Year Journal

Photo: Pinterest.

One Question a Day: A Five-Year Journal, $16.99 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves to make memories.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Universal Phone Mount

Photo: Pinterest.

Universal Phone Mount, $16 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who reads everything on her phone.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Smartphone Projector 2.0

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Smartphone Projector 2.0, $30 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves movie night.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Champagne Slipper Slides

Photo: Pinterest.

Champagne Slipper Slides, $78 at Anthropologie

For the boss who wears heels to work.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Productivity Planner

Photo: Anthropologie.

Productivity Planner, $24.95 at Anthropologie

For the boss who loves to stay organized.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | 850 mL Glass French Press

Photo: Yield Design.

850 mL Glass French Press, $85 at Yield Design

For the boss who definitely doesn’t need another cup of coffee.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Google Home Mini

Photo: Currys.

Google Home Mini, $29 at Google

For the boss who needs another personal assistant.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Tile Mate Classic

Photo: Amazon.

Tile Mate Classic, $15 at Tile

For the boss who always loses her shit.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Internet Password Logbook

Photo: Amazon.

Internet Password Logbook, $9.99 at Barnes & Noble

For the boss who can never remember her passwords.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Engraved Nameplate

Photo: Amazon.

Engraved Office Nameplate, $32.85 at Amazon

For the boss who’s kind of a big deal.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Blue Light Computer Glasses

Photo: Amazon.

The Alchemist Anti Blue Light Glasses, $29.95 at Privé Revaux

For the boss who’s always staring at a screen.

STYLECASTER | Gifts For Your Boss | Wireless Ear Pod Headphones

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Wireless Ear Pod Headphones, $40 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who refuses to spend a million dollars on AirPods.

