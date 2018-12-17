17 Gifts Your Boss Will Actually Like and Use, That Don’t Cost Your Entire Paycheck

Scroll To See More Images

Holiday shopping for friends and family is both difficult and exhausting, albeit rewarding in the end. But throwing your coworkers into the mix can make things especially tricky—especially when you’re shopping for your boss.

Unless you can think of a really good reason to splurge on your boss (like, if you make a million dollars a year, or your boss is also your mom), then by all means—go for it. But for most of us, it’d be inappropriate to spend boatloads of money on our bosses. Yet, as with any gift, we want them to actually like the things we buy them. Otherwise, the whole thing feels like a waste of time and money, and we end up with a whole new kind of anxiety we didn’t even know existed.

Below, shop 17 thoughtfully selected gifts your boss will actually enjoy. The best part? They’re all under $100, so they won’t break the bank.

Hidrate Spark 2.0, $45 at Hidrate Spark

For the boss who needs a reminder to stay hydrated.

Fujifilm Instax Mini, $59 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves to capture moments.

Perfect Selfie Ring Light + Lens, $15 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves taking selfies.

Crosley Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves old music.

Fiercely Female 12-Month Wall Calendar, $16.99 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who celebrates feminism.

One Question a Day: A Five-Year Journal, $16.99 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves to make memories.

Universal Phone Mount, $16 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who reads everything on her phone.

Smartphone Projector 2.0, $30 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who loves movie night.

Champagne Slipper Slides, $78 at Anthropologie

For the boss who wears heels to work.

Productivity Planner, $24.95 at Anthropologie

For the boss who loves to stay organized.

850 mL Glass French Press, $85 at Yield Design

For the boss who definitely doesn’t need another cup of coffee.

Google Home Mini, $29 at Google

For the boss who needs another personal assistant.

Tile Mate Classic, $15 at Tile

For the boss who always loses her shit.

Internet Password Logbook, $9.99 at Barnes & Noble

For the boss who can never remember her passwords.

Engraved Office Nameplate, $32.85 at Amazon

For the boss who’s kind of a big deal.

The Alchemist Anti Blue Light Glasses, $29.95 at Privé Revaux

For the boss who’s always staring at a screen.

Wireless Ear Pod Headphones, $40 at Urban Outfitters

For the boss who refuses to spend a million dollars on AirPods.