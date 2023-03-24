12 Gifts For an Aries That Will Instantly Win Them Over On Their Birthday

Scroll To See More Images

Aries season has finally arrived, and with it, comes the flowery and rejuvenating energy of spring. That means it’s time to celebrate the most courageous, motivated, ambitious, passionate and honest-hearted zodiac sign of all! If you’re currently on the lookout for gifts for an Aries friend of yours, I’ve got you covered, because not only am I an astrologer, but I love finding someone the gift that puts all other gifts to shame.

Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel, and during 2023, Aries season begins on March 20 and ends on April 20. And when the sun is moving through this driven, eager and bold cardinal fire sign, you should lean into the Aries instinct to follow your gut instinct instead of allow doubt to sink in and hold you back. If you want your present for your Aries friend to really stand out, you should buy them feel downright awesome. There’s nothing an Aries loves more than being acknowledged for their coolness, so make an Aries feel just as bad ass as they truly are.

Without Aries folk, the world would be a lot less exciting, interesting and adrenaline-pumping! This zodiac sign doesn’t overthink the way they feel, because they follow their heart right when the moment strikes. And if you want to be friend who lights an Aries’ fire, check out these 13 incredible gifts to buy your Aries friend:

13 Gifts For an Aries

The Laundry Room Vintage Aries Oversize Tee

If you’re friends with an Aries, you know they’re always super proud of it! And by getting them this Aries Oversize Tee from the Laundry Room, you’re giving them a chance to let everyone know their zodiac sign in style.

GLDN Aries Constellation Bracelet

By getting your Aries bestie a constellation bracelet for their birthday, you’re basically ensuring they have the power of the stars on their side. And whenever they look down at their bracelet, they’ll be reminded that they’re lucky to have you as a friend!

Papier Aries Wellness Journal

Aries people have a tendency to act first and think later, but with this gorgeous orange-colored wellness journal from Papier, they can find a moment to pause and process their emotions. After all, it was designed specifically for an Aries.

Rellery Aries Necklace

Because an Aries is bold and vivacious enough to capture the attention of the room, they often prefer daintier jewelry that complements their already fiery nature. And with this Aries necklace from Rellery, they’ll get that and so much more.

NamasteHomeTM Aries Candle

Because Aries is the first sign in the zodiac calendar, it’s a beautiful time to start something new. Encourage your friend to manifest beauty and greatness during the upcoming year with this Aries Candle from NamasteHome.

Astrology Birthday Tees Aries AF T-Shirt

Aries peeps are often straightforward and to-the-point. Don’t mince words with something superfluous, because all they need is this T-shirt that lets them know they are Aries AF.

Doodle by Meg Aries Mushroom Tote Bag

People born under Aries have an adventurous and industrious spirit. They’re always wanting to explore the world, which is why this adorable Aries Mushroom Tote Bag will inspire them to seek magic.

Baked by Melissa Aries Cupcakes

Aries people often have a lust for life and all things sugary-sweet. After all, they’re the first zodiac sign season of spring! Encourage them to indulge when they celebrate, because these Aries cupcakes have their name written all over it.

Casetify Aries Phone Case

Aries folk love edgy drawings and cool, mind-blowing art. Every time they look down at their phone, they’ll be reminded that they’re just as beautiful and unique as this Aries drawing.

Tiger Spirit Aries Gradient Print Poster

This gorgeous gradient posted captures the energy, aura and essence of the Aries zodiac sign. This poster will wow everyone in the room, because the Aries color scheme is just as intoxicating as the sunset.

Casetify Aries Constellation AirPods Case

Aries people love to get themselves feeling energized and pumped up. Make their everyday music playlist feel that much more motivating with this shimmery Aries constellation AirPods case.

Piecework Aries Mini Puzzle

Every Aries loves to play games! Celebrate their fun-loving spirit by gifting them this Aries puzzle (and solving it with them on their birthday).

Venus et Fleur Aries Flower Arrangement

At the end of the day, your Aries bestie—or lover—just wanted to feel extremely special on their birthday. Remind them they are special not just on their birthday, but everyday of the year, because this Aries Flower arrangement will never expire.