Gift Guide For Mom: Day 2, Chic At Every Price Point

Gift Guide For Mom: Day 2, Chic At Every Price Point

Kerry Pieri
If you have the kind of mom worthy of a Drake song (i.e. “you fancy huh?”) then we have you covered this holiday season. Let’s face it, your predilection for Loubs and sequins is most likely hardwired in your DNA. Basically, you were created for fabulousness and you have your mom to thank.

Show some gratitude and pony up for some super luxe gifts by way of Miu Miu and Hermes, or keep the luxe lower priced with equally chic, but not as expensive options. Anything on here on your wish list?

Don’t forget to check out Day 1 of the Holiday Gift Guide!

So stunning, and it's super new on the Miu Miu block, just the way mom would want it.
Miu Miu mini messenger bag, $1195, at Miu Miu boutiques (Miu Miu for details)

It's bold and blingy, but not Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expensive.
YSL arty enamel ring, $195, at Net-a-Porter

A delicious smelling candle that's silver-plated. Just refined enough!
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir silver-plated candle, $65, at Jo Malone

Chic mom needs a new Kindle with which to read and contrast both Isabella Blow books! Consider this Part 1 of the gift.
Kindle Wireless, $139, at Amazon

Part 2! You can't expect her not to have a chic case for her e-reader.
Rebecca Minkoff alligator embossed e-reader cover, $125, at Rebecca Minkoff

A good cat eye is the highest level of glam.
Tom Ford Nikita sunglasses, $360, at Solstice

An elegant way to enjoy café.
Bodum French press, $39.95, at Crate & Barrel

Do you think your mom used drugstore brands?
L'Occitane hand cream, $10 for 1.0 oz, at Sephora

Let her keep her Dior red lipstick in a pretty pouch.
Tory Burch cosmetics case, $65, at Shopbop

Plain winter gloves just don't apply.
J.Crew gem laden gloves, $68, at J.Crew

Give her a designer piece that she'll treasure.
La Charmante aux Animaux Silk twill scarf, $375, at Hermes

