Gift Guide For Mom: Day 2, Chic At Every Price Point

If you have the kind of mom worthy of a Drake song (i.e. “you fancy huh?”) then we have you covered this holiday season. Let’s face it, your predilection for Loubs and sequins is most likely hardwired in your DNA. Basically, you were created for fabulousness and you have your mom to thank.

Show some gratitude and pony up for some super luxe gifts by way of Miu Miu and Hermes, or keep the luxe lower priced with equally chic, but not as expensive options. Anything on here on your wish list?

