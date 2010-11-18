Gift Guide Day 4: The Eccentric

Sometimes the most fun girls to buy for are the ones who love the element of surprise. These are the chicks who are always wearing one insane vintage item or a quirky cool piece of jewelry or shoes you would never expect and have the kinds of homes that keep your eyes scanning for the little hidden or not so hidden surprise treasures.
She’s wacky but she’s cool, and she’ll adore that you didn’t give her a gift card. Click through for 11 gift ideas for the eccentric in your life, because 10 would just be too obvious.
Of course she'd want a pavè brooch face from Oscar!
Multi-colored brooch comprised of pavè stylized face, $575, at Oscar de le Renta boutiques
Upload your favorite quirky pics or original artwork, or their original artwork for a completely original iPhone cover.
Customized iPhone case, $39.95, at Get Uncommon
It's so meta.
Camera photo album, $14, at Fred Flare
Because her home has as many unexpected elements as she does.
Fornasetti Be Silent pillow, $135, at Barneys
It's oddly sultry and also just odd.
Harry Allen's C'mere gold hand, $95, at AplusRStore
She can't serve cheese on just a regular plate.
France cheeseboard, $60, at Curiosity Shop
OK, it's not vintage but it's definitely different.
Topshop feather gilet, $135, at Topshop
Anthropologie says, "Layers of repurposed cement bags are covered with vintage French book pages to create this handmade, papier mache animal head." Obviously.
Rhino head, $68, at Anthropologie