Gift Guide Day 4: The Eccentric

Sometimes the most fun girls to buy for are the ones who love the element of surprise. These are the chicks who are always wearing one insane vintage item or a quirky cool piece of jewelry or shoes you would never expect and have the kinds of homes that keep your eyes scanning for the little hidden or not so hidden surprise treasures.

She’s wacky but she’s cool, and she’ll adore that you didn’t give her a gift card. Click through for 11 gift ideas for the eccentric in your life, because 10 would just be too obvious.

Want more gifts ideas? Don’t forget to check out our gift guides for your tech savvy friends, chic moms and for those of you who are budget conscious.