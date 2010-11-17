StyleCaster
Gift Guide Day 3: Tech Savvy Sister

Kerry Pieri
OK, the tech chick in your life doesn’t have to be your sister, but I dig alliteration. Today’s gift guide installment is all about the girl who’s wild about gadgets fashion girl that is. Think Olivia Munn meets Olivia Palermo.

She may be a fashion blogger, Tweet for a big brand undercover or just love a cool iPad case, but either way she’ll dig the ten picks in the slide show above. From high fashion gone tech to adorable accessories, it’s all about gift giving in 2010.

Don’t forget to check out Day 1 and Day 2 of our holiday gift guide!

A little taste of the gift guide to come.

Let her showcase her new iPod Nano in a cool, sporty watch.
Hex watch band, $24,95, at Shop Hex

It doesn't do anything but hold your keys, but it'll remind your top techie to Tweet!
See by Chloé Twitter key fob, $105, at Net-a-Porter

Perfect for rocking out to her iPod shuffle at her desk. Co-workers can deal.
Yuen To Designs balloon speaker, $45, at A + R Store

A USB drive that looks like Erin Wasson's feather tat.
Wisdom USB flash drive, $18.95, at Poster Plus

Why let her fashion blog just be made up of still pics when she can take videos of that new PS1?
Flip MinoHD 60-Minute Camcorder, $200, at Saks Fifth Avenue

So luxe, and nearly as much as some versions of the iPad, but she's fancy.
Alexander McQueen laptop case, $395, at Net-a-Porter

It's steep, but it's so pretty!
Burberry iPad case, $475, at Burberry

All the better to type on her BlackBerry.
Club Monaco fingerless gloves, $98, at Shopbop

Why just wear buds when they can be crystallized?
Crystallized ear buds, $98, at Urban Outfitters

Two of our fave jewelry designers got in on the tech game, and the results are very pretty!
Dannijo iPod case, $95, at Shopbop

