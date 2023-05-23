(G)I-DLE Tickets Are Almost Sold Out—Get Tix To See K-Pop Group At A Discount

Scroll To See More Images

They’re queen cards. (G)I-DLE tickets are selling out fast! The five-piece K-Pop girl group is embarking on their second world tour and you don’t want to miss out.

The group debuted under Cube Entertainment on May 2, 2018, with the mini album I Am. The members consist of Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua and they thrived with their 6 EPs and hit singles like “Tomboy” and “Nxde.” Their latest comeback with their new mini-album I Feel, includes a powerful ode to womanhood with the title track “Queencard.” Now they’re ready to hit the road again with the I am FREE-TY World Tour.

In a conversation with Billboard, the girls reflected on their time abroad on their first tour. “Since this is our first U.S. tour, we’re really happy and grateful to meet our Neverland, our fans, in the U.S. for the first time,” said Soyeon. Although this is our first time touring the U.S., we’re amazed by how the fans will sing along to everything and enjoy everything. It’s been just great for us to feel all our fans’ excitement and passion.

So how do you get (G)I-DLE tickets to the I am FREE-TY World Tour? Read more below to find out.

How to get (G)I-DLE Tickets to the I am FREE-TY World Tour?

Where can fans buy (G)I-DLE tickets to the I am FREE-TY Tour? (G)I-DLE tickets to the I am FREE-TY Tour went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While (G)I-DLE tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Taylor Swift tickets so you don’t miss The Eras Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “(G)I-DLE” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the I am FREE-TY Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “(G)I-DLE” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy I am FREE-TY Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “(G)I-DLE “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy I am FREE-TY Tour!

(G)I-DLE Tour Dates

(G)I-DLE will embark on their I am FREE-TY world tour in Seoul, South Korea on June 17, 2023, and will end in Chicago, Illinois on August 17, 2023.

June 17, 2023: Seoul, South Korea

June 18, 2023: Seoul, South Korea

July 1, 2023: Taipei, Taiwan

July 15, 2023: Bangkok, Thailand

July 22, 2023: Hong Kong

August 4, 2023: San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 6, 2023: Los Angeles, California – Microsoft Theater

August 9, 2023: Dallas, Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre

August 13, 2023: New York, New York – The Theatre at MSG

August 15, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre

August 17, 2023: Chicago, Illinois – Rosemont Theatre

(G)I-DLE Tour Setlist

The setlist for (G)I-DLE’s Tour isn’t revealed just yet. Let’s take a look at their setlist from their (G)I-DLE World Tour: JUST ME ( )I-DLE

So, How do I look? Oh my god VILLAIN DIES LATATA Blow Your Mind Senorita DUMDi DUMDi Luv U HANN (Alone in winter) HANN (Alone) MOON ALREADY HWAA I Never Die LION LIAR Never Stop Me Uh-Oh MY BAG POP/STARS Tomboy I’m THE TREND LATATA (English Version)

Here’s the tracklist from their sixth mini-album I feel:

퀸카 (Queencard) Allergy Lucid All Night Paradise 어린 어른 (Peter Pan)

