Are Gigi & Damian Still Together After Their Love Triangle With Francesca? The ‘Love Is Blind’ Drama Isn’t Over

Warning: Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers ahead. If you’ve watched the After the Altar special, you may want to know if Love Is Blind‘s Giannina and Damian are still together after their love triangle with Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle.

Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli and Damian Powers were contestants on season 1 of Love Is Blind in 2020. They met and got engaged in The Pods, rooms where they could talk but not see each other. After they met face to face for the first time, Gigi and Damian honeymooned with other engaged couples in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, before returning to Atlanta, Georgia, where they lived in an apartment in the same complex as other couples from the show. On the day of their wedding, Giannina and Damian were asked if they took each other to be their husband and wife. Though Giannina said yes, Damian said no, which led Giannina to run away from the altar and into the street, where she ripped her dress. Before the night ended, Giannina returned to the chapel, where she told Damian that their relationship is over.

However, by the Love Is Blind season 1 reunion, Giannina and Damian seemed to be back together and though they weren’t engaged again, they were dating and taking it slow. “Where we are now, it’s so right for us where we can just date. He has his own place. I have my own place,” Giannina said “We’re getting to know each other at our own pace. And it’s so refreshing. It hurt so much, but it’s all about what can I do with that and what can I do with that.”

Damian revealed at the reunion that he said “I don’t” at the altar because he thought that Giannina would want to date outside the show. “It was definitely a strong love from the beginning. We pushed through a lot of challenges, as did everyone here,” he said at the time. “But I wanted it everyday ever since I told her I loved her in The Pods. It turned into our love story, but she was in and out of it so much.”

He continued, “Getting to the day of the wedding, me and her had talked and I said, ‘No matter what happens. We’ll leave this together.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ And so when she said ‘I do’ and I didn’t, I didn’t expect that. I thought she was going to be the one to say ‘I don’t and I was going to be the one to say, ‘OK. Well I don’t either. I’ll walk away with you.'”

So that’s a recap on Giannina and Damian’s relationship. But are Giannina and Damian still together after Love Is Blind? Here’s what happened to their relationship on Love Is Blind: After the Altar and whether they’re still together.

Are Giannina and Damian still together after Love Is Blind 2021?

So…are Giannina and Damian still together after Love Is Blind? Well, at the start of After the Altar, they are. In the first episode of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Giannina and Damian reveal that they’re still together after many ups and downs in their relationship. Though they’re still together, Giannina and Damian are not engaged again, and as Damian tells the cast, they’re not in a rush to get married like other couples from the show. Still, that doesn’t mean their past issues are gone.

The main issue in Damian and Giannina’s relationship is Francesca, a contestant from Too Hot to Handle season 1, who Damian has been photographed holding hands with. Damian is adamant with Giannina that Francesca is a friend, and while she wants to trust him, she (and her mom) are skeptical. Fast forward to the After the Altar finale, a.k.a. an anniversary party for the couples who got married on the show, which Damian invites Francesca to. When Francesca arrives, all hell breaks loose. Damian spends most of the time at the party with Francesca instead of with Giannina. Giannina also notices a change in Damian when Francesca is around. He seems happier with Francesca than he is with Giannina.

At the end of the finale, Giannina confronts Francesca and asks about her and Damian’s relationship. Francesca tells Giannina that she and Damian are friends. As they talk more, both of them learn that Damian hasn’t been 100 percent honest. Damian joins the conversation, and Francesca confronts Damian for telling her that he and Giannina weren’t officially back together. Francesca then leaves the party, and Giannina and Damian have a fight over how he doesn’t respect her. By the end of the finale, it seems like Gianinna and Damian broke up. So are they still together?

Well, the most recent photo Giannina posted of Damian on her Instagram was in September 2020. The most recent photo Damian posted of him and Giannina was in October 2020. It’s unclear when After the Altar filmed, but for Valentine’s Day 2020, neither Damian nor Giannina included each other in their Valentine’s Day posts. They also haven’t liked any of each other’s recent Instagram posts. Though the two both still follow each other on Instagram, it looks like Damian and Giannina are not still together. But they could be cordial. To promote After the Altar, Damian posted the poster for the special on his Instagram and tagged Giannina. (She hasn’t liked the post.) As for Francesca and Damian, they also don’t follow each other on Instagram, so it looks like they’re not together either. From the looks of it, the love on Love Is Blind is dead.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is available to stream on Netflix.