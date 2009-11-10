Gianni Versace’s “The Art Of Being You”

Object Of Desire

The Art Of Being You, $75, at archivevintage.com

Reason #1

Taking interest in the pages of a good book can be a great refresher from your daily routine of clicking through articles or flipping glossy magazines pages. Snuggle up on the couch with this vintage edition of Gianni Versace’s last literary work.

Reason #2

The Art Of Being You, published in 1997, combines images of sculptures, drawings, and paintings from his own personal collection, along with styled shoots and couture looks that only Versace himself could have created.

Reason #3

Any book that promotes self esteem and free expression of style, paired with iconic designs is a definite must-read.