It’s Official: Giambattista Valli x H&M is Coming Soon

While there’s certainly no shortage of fashion collabs dropping almost daily, H&M’s annual designer collections are undoubtedly one of the most buzz-worthy. Today, the fast fashion giant announced that Giambattista Valli x H&M will be the latest designer collaboration to drop next. The news was confirmed at tonight’s amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival. At the star-studded event, Giambattista Valli escorted H&M’s Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson on the red carpet flanked by Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, Bianca Brandolini, D’AddaRoss Lynch, H.E.R., and Chris Lee. The stars each wore a piece from the collection, including Kendall’s voluminous, hot-pink tulle gown. “I’m so happy to be wearing one of the first pieces from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration here at the amfAR gala. This dress is everything – gorgeous, dramatic and fiercely feminine – and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the collection will be like,” said Jenner in statement.

H&M generally announces the featured designed of the year in the spring, with a small teaser offering a glimpse at a the looks to come. Fans then have to wait until the fall to actually get their hands on them when they hit stores –and these pieces tend to go lightning fast. This year however, H&M is changing the game. On May 25, a pre-collection with 9 looks will drop, available only on H&M.com and their 48th St. & 5th Ave. store in New York.

This will be the first high-low collection for Italian-born Valli, who is known for his theatrical silhouettes, brazenly feminine detailing, and obsession with tulle. While this is the first time the designer has dabbled in the world menswear, the collection appears to maintain his distinctive avant-garde-meets-romantic aesthetic across all of the looks for men and women. “I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s ‘happy moments’, to help create love stories all around the world,” the designer said in the official press release.

The pre-collection reflects many of the designer’s signature tenets, brought to life in a series of couture-like looks effused with cascading planes of tulle, floral applique embellishments, exaggerated attention to proportion, and plenty of ruffles to spare. The pre-drop will also include a couple of pairs of shoes, accessories and two silky lingerie pieces. Price points for Valli’s collection are just as elevated as the looks, ranging from $68 to $649. If you can’t your hands on this Saturday’s “pre-drop,” the full collection will drop globally on November 7.