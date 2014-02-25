StyleCaster
Share

Giada De Laurentiis’ Fried Smashed Potatoes with Lemons Recipe

What's hot
StyleCaster

Giada De Laurentiis’ Fried Smashed Potatoes with Lemons Recipe

Leah Bourne
by

4742279091 Giada De Laurentiis Fried Smashed Potatoes with Lemons RecipeItalian-born Giada De Laurenttiis has a knack for making the kind of food that just about everyone loves to eat. Case in point: her fried smashed potatoes that she whipped up for an Italian dim sum-style brunch she recently hosted at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Lucky for us, we have the recipe, and can’t wait to try this one at home ourselves.
Giada De Laurentiis Fried Smashed Potatoes with Lemons Recipe
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
Potatoes:
2 pounds baby or fingerling potatoes
¼ cup olive oil, plus extra as needed
3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
Dressing:
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
Zest of 2 lemons
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
For the potatoes: Place the potatoes in an 8-quart stockpot with enough cold water to cover at least 2 inches. Bring the water to a boil and continue boiling until the potatoes are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and allow to dry for 5 minutes. Using the palm of your hand, gently press the potatoes until lightly smashed.
In a large, non-stick skillet, heat ¼ cup of oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant and lightly brown, about 1 minute. Remove the garlic and discard. In batches, add the potatoes and cook, without stirring, for 5 minutes until the bottoms turn golden brown. Using the spatula, turn the potatoes over and cook, drizzling with oil, if needed, for 5 to 8 minutes until golden brown on the underside.
For the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice, parsley, thyme, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Transfer the potatoes to a bowl and serve.
MORE:
10 Home Decor Trends Inspired by the Runway
The Gypset Travel Guide To Sayulita, Mexico

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share