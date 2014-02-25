Italian-born Giada De Laurenttiis has a knack for making the kind of food that just about everyone loves to eat. Case in point: her fried smashed potatoes that she whipped up for an Italian dim sum-style brunch she recently hosted at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Lucky for us, we have the recipe, and can’t wait to try this one at home ourselves.

Giada De Laurentiis Fried Smashed Potatoes with Lemons Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

Potatoes:

2 pounds baby or fingerling potatoes

¼ cup olive oil, plus extra as needed

3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Zest of 2 lemons

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

For the potatoes: Place the potatoes in an 8-quart stockpot with enough cold water to cover at least 2 inches. Bring the water to a boil and continue boiling until the potatoes are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and allow to dry for 5 minutes. Using the palm of your hand, gently press the potatoes until lightly smashed.

In a large, non-stick skillet, heat ¼ cup of oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant and lightly brown, about 1 minute. Remove the garlic and discard. In batches, add the potatoes and cook, without stirring, for 5 minutes until the bottoms turn golden brown. Using the spatula, turn the potatoes over and cook, drizzling with oil, if needed, for 5 to 8 minutes until golden brown on the underside.

For the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice, parsley, thyme, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Transfer the potatoes to a bowl and serve.

