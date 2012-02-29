‘Ghostbusters’ Challenge John Mayer For Street Sign Cred

Back in 2006, I spent a lot of time talking to John Mayer‘s PR rep. Not because I wanted to — actually I worked for an entertainment pub that covered him (and then GF, Jessica Simpson rather extensively), so there were a lot of no comments, off the records and “I swear he didn’t do that,” denials tossed around.

But when a string of mysterious guitar lesson parody posters popped up in Brooklyn, the sh*t hit the fan. While we were only happy to post it, his rep wasn’t exactly thrilled. Mostly because it appeared as though John did it himself as a joke, and while we found it funny, she didn’t really see the humor in it and demanded that we take it down.

Sadly we’ve had to wait another six years for another hilariously epic posting — and finally that day has come in the form of an 80’s movie involving ghosts, ghouls and dudes who like to wear janitor suits while intent on saving the world.

Yes folks, the Gatekeeper from Ghostbusters is missing, and much like Gothamist, we suspect the person searching for her is the one and only Keymaster. Surely someone has checked the usual “haunts”? You know, Columbus Circle, Central Park, skulking around the refrigerator displays near the Best Buy on 23rd and 6th?

Trust us, she’s a lovely woman/demigod that’s pretty easy to spot (loves to levitate, sort of looks like Dr. Frakenfurter from the Rocky Horror Picture Show — you get the drift). So please keep your eyes peeled. There are enough “lost souls” in our beloved NYC without adding to the headcount.