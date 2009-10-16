Ghost Whisperer Star Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jamie Kennedy Still Going Strong

Despite rumors that the couple may be on the rocks, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jamie Kennedy, who stars in The Ghost Whisperer, confirmed that they are still going strong. Media reports had speculated that Kennedy was ready to ditch Hewitt for ex Shannon Funk (also Britney’s former assistant), but Hewitt and Kennedy have been spending plenty of time together in the past week, which put some rumors to rest. Last Saturday, Kennedy dragged his gf up on stage during his performance at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, CA, and just this past Tuesday, the couple were spotted sharing a romantic dinner in LA.

“People just keep going on [with the rumor-mongering]. We know what we are,” Kennedy told People magazine. So why are we still talking about this?