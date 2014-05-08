Study: 80% of Women Dread Getting Dressed Because They Fear Their Clothes Won’t Fit

If you’ve ever felt an impending sense of doom when you go to get dressed in the morning—fearing that you might not fit into your favorite pair of shorts from last season—turns out, you’re definitely not alone. A new survey conducted by Slimfast and market research firm Wakefield found that a vast majority of women feel the same way.

The survey found that 79% of women “frequently dread getting dressed because of ill-fitting clothes in their closet,” according to a release we received from Wakefield. Yikes! Furthermore, 83% of the women surveyed admitted to lying about their pant size more than about their age.

The conclusion: women still have a lot of insecurity about what size clothing they are. Despite the fact that there are a number of really modern and stylish stores that allow plus-size gals to rock the same trends as standard sizes— would seem that many, many women still have a complex about that number on inside of their waistband.

Do you fret over your pant size and fear getting dressed? Let us know your thoughts!