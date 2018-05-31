25 Easy Ways to Refresh Your Bedroom for Summer

From changes in color palette to swapping out fabrics, your bedroom needs a little zhoozshing in order to make it as chic and comfy as possible for summer. Believe it or not, when it comes to summer-izing your bedroom, making the switch is actually easier than you think.

Parachute Home understands comfort and just how important it is to have a sleeping space that reflects how you want to feel (zen, happy, and well-rested, of course). We got the deets on what changes you should be making to optimize your bedroom optimal for the warm season. From lightening up your sheets to adding subtle (or major) color pops, these helpful ideas will have you sleeping in Pinterest-worthy digs from June through August.

Click through the gallery ahead for major inspo and some pretty genius seasonal decor hacks.