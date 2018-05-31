25 Easy Ways to Refresh Your Bedroom for Summer

From changes in color palette to swapping out fabrics, your bedroom needs a little zhoozshing in order to make it as chic and comfy as possible for summer. Believe it or not, when it comes to summer-izing your bedroom, making the switch is actually easier than you think.
Parachute Home understands comfort and just how important it is to have a sleeping space that reflects how you want to feel (zen, happy, and well-rested, of course). We got the deets on what changes you should be making to optimize your bedroom optimal for the warm season. From lightening up your sheets to adding subtle (or major) color pops, these helpful ideas will have you sleeping in Pinterest-worthy digs from June through August.
Click through the gallery ahead for major inspo and some pretty genius seasonal decor hacks.
Linen Sheets
Linen sheets are ideal for the warmer months as they are the most breathable, according to the experts at Parachute Home. While they wrinkle easier and are a bit more delicate, it'll all be worth it when you wake up feeling comfy and cool.
Live Plants
With the high temperatures, you'll be spending a lot of time outside in nature. Feel free to bring some into your bedroom to translate the fresh feeling you get when in the great outdoors.
Lightweight Comforter
Waking up in a pool of sweat is the opposite of what you want to do on a summer morning. Opting for a more lightweight comforter like a quilt or thin blanket will be your best option.
Pop of Color
Summer is the season to embrace all bright colors, so it only makes sense that you'd add some into your current decor to make it feel more appropriate for the hot season. Luckily, it's also quite easy since you can use flowers, blankets, prints, and more to get the job done.
Light Wooden Accents
Nothing feels more like beachy summer vibes than accents of light wood around your bedroom. From side tables to headboards, unfinished wood gives a light and bright, warm-weather feel to your room.
